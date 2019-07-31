Keeping NYC Connected and Safe: A CIG Conversation with NYC’s CISO

The Cyber Initiatives Group is a group of public – private and academic thought leaders who share their unique expertise with the greater cyber community through a series of CIG webcasts and in-person events throughout the year.

This is a preview webcast exclusively for The Cipher Brief, where readers were briefed on the cyber issues facing NYC and then had a chance to ask their own questions of NYC CISO Geoff Brown.

Cyber Initiatives Group Preview Webcast with New York City CISO, Geoff Brown

Introduction: A number of high-profile hacks of U.S. cities have caused nearly every city CISO in America to take a look at their own cyber security defenses. For a few years now, leaders in New York City have been taking a similar approach to the one they took after 9/11, and not waiting on the federal government, or relying on its resources, to protect them.

Today, the city boasts a cyber Threat Management Division, a Security Sciences Division and an Urban Technology Division to help in its mission to keep New Yorkers safe in cyberspace.

We talked with NYC CISO Geoff Brown about the opportunities and challenges ahead and members asked their own questions about threat intelligence, partnerships and managing the day-to-day responsibilities.

