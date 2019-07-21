Iran, Tankers and the Threat of Greater Destruction

New audio of the seizure of a British-flagged tanker indicates the vessel was too far away from help to avoid being forced to change course by Iranian Paramilitary forces last week. In audio released on Sunday by a maritime security firm, a British officer unsuccessfully demanded freedom to sail through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ships are getting caught in the middle of the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran and the latest ongoing incident is casting new and broader perspective on the possibility of a modern-day ‘Tanker War’ in the Gulf.

Cipher Brief expert and former CIA senior Intelligence Officer Steven Ward provides insights and an important historical reminder of what we can likely expect.

