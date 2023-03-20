Intelligence in the Age of New Global Alliances

ANALYSIS/INTERVIEW — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow this week demonstrates Beijing’s strongest support yet for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the China-Russia alliance, as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its second year.

U.S. officials have warned Beijing for weeks, not to provide weapons and technology to Moscow that could be used to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, yet Politico reports that China has been sending equipment ranging from assault rifles to drone parts to body armor.