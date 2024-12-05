In Syria Rebellion, Questions for Assad, the US and the Middle East

DEEP DIVE — Even by the standards of the Middle East, it’s been a volatile and violent year – from Gaza to Lebanon to the unprecedented direct strikes by Iran and Israel against one another. One nation in the region where stability seemed assured was Syria – given the strong grip Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has kept on his enemies.

That grip looks suddenly fragile, after a rebel group seized Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, on November 27. The rebels have since advanced on other population centers and entered the strategic city of Hama on Thursday, threatening the regime in ways that haven’t been seen in years.