How Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze Could Set Back U.S. Cybersecurity

DEEP DIVE — President Donald Trump’s foreign aid freeze will kneecap U.S. efforts to build alliances around cybersecurity issues and help Russia and China seize the upper hand in global battles over internet governance and communications infrastructure, according to several experts interviewed by The Cipher Brief.

The White House’s aid restrictions have already shut down much of the State Department’s new $50 million Cyberspace, Digital Connectivity and Related Technologies Fund, preventing the department’s nascent Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy from launching initiatives to help other countries access technology’s benefits and counter its risks. Experts say those programs represent some of America’s best opportunities to build international credibility and recruit partners in the global fight against authoritarian nations.