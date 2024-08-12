How Putin’s War on Georgia Foreshadowed His Invasion of Ukraine

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It was a brief war with long-lasting consequences. Sixteen years ago this month, Russian forces invaded Georgia, in what some experts described as the first attempt to change internationally recognized state borders by force in Europe since 1945.

Today many analysts believe the Russo-Georgian War of 2008 was also the first example of Vladimir Putin’s policy aimed at restoring Moscow’s influence over the former republics of the Soviet Union, a policy that has been on full display in Ukraine.