How a Software Update Caused a Global Meltdown

While the world has gotten used to warnings about cyberattacks and the vulnerability of technology, Friday brought a different wake-up call – a reminder that it doesn't take an attacker to bring about a global meltdown.

A huge and widespread technology outage disrupted operations across multiple industries in several parts of the world Friday, grounding flights and impacting health care, banking, media, and government services, in what some called a “historic” breakdown, and the “largest IT outage in history.”