As Haiti Reels, Delays and Questions Hamper International Police Mission

SUBCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The U.S. military transport jets arrive almost daily, 87 so far, landing at Haiti’s newly reopened Toussaint L’Ouverture Airport and bringing in nearly 2,500 tons of supplies and scores of civilian contractors to build a base for a Kenyan-led international police force.

An advance security team from Kenya has already visited to plan the deployment of the UN-authorized mission, which will be led by 1,000 Kenyan police and may include as many as 1,500 representatives from other countries. Meanwhile, Haiti’s fractious political leadership has agreed on an interim prime minister, whose government took office on Tuesday with a mission to restore peace and security.