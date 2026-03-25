From Kyiv’s Skies to the Persian Gulf: How Ukraine’s Drone Technology Is Reshaping Global Defense

“You have the opportunity to talk with promising companies that are looking for joint partnerships in the US and looking for investors,” Iryna Zabolotna, Chief Operating Officer of Brave1, tells The Cipher Brief at a packed press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy.

Behind her, executives from companies like General Cherry, Unwave, SkyFall, and The Fourth Law represent an ecosystem that has scaled from near-nonexistence to producing millions of drones annually. The question now is whether that expertise can translate beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The numbers tell a stark story. According to Gulf defense ministries, more than 1,000 Iranian drones were detected over the United Arab Emirates alone in the first days of March, with similar waves hitting Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Traditional air defense systems weren’t designed for saturation attacks. Each Patriot PAC-3 interceptor costs roughly $4 million. The Shahed drones they’re destroying cost between $30,000 and $100,000. Ukrainian companies offer different economics. Sergiy Orlov, Director of International Cooperation at General Cherry, explains that his company produces between 60,000 and 70,000 drones monthly, including 10,000 drone interceptors.

“This is an extremely efficient solution which allows us to defend our civilians, our cities, our country and defend on the front line,” Orlov tells The Cipher Brief. “And it’s extremely cost-effective. We are talking about a solution with a cost of four or five thousand US dollars per intercept.”

The interceptor drones work differently from traditional systems. Operated by pilots using first-person-view goggles, they physically pursue and destroy incoming threats by colliding with them. It’s an approach Ukraine developed when advanced Western systems arrived too slowly.

“If you think of electronic warfare solutions, there are jamming systems, there are amplifiers, and a lot of other things that originally were bought in China,” Yurii Shelmuk, CEO of Unwave, tells The Cipher Brief. “Right now it’s fully, 100 percent, local production in Ukraine.”

Beyond Hardware: The Knowledge Gap

The technology represents only part of what Ukraine offers. The real value is operational knowledge from years of desperate innovation.

“It would normally take years and months to prepare the armed forces of any country around the world to at least get like one-third of the knowledge our Ukrainian armed forces and companies have,” explains Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna. “And by the time they will complete their training, they will have to start over, because things are really changing very, very rapidly.”

This expertise gap became apparent when Russian drones based on Iranian designs struck Poland in September, breaching NATO airspace despite advanced fighter jets and Patriot systems. Poland discovered what Ukraine already knew: responding to mass drone attacks requires more than sophisticated equipment.

Yaroslav Azhniuk, CEO of The Fourth Law, which develops AI-powered autonomy for drones, frames it differently.

“Systems that work not in the cloud, not ChatGPT-like, but systems that work on board on the edge of the drones, I would argue that Ukraine has some of the world’s most advanced systems of that kind,” Azhniuk says.

Before the war, he spent six years in Silicon Valley building Petcube. Now he applies that expertise to weapons.

“That is extremely unique and impossible to replicate anywhere else in the world but in Ukraine, because the current strategic advantage that Ukraine has on the global stage is that it has been in a war with Russia for 12 years,” Azhniuk underscores.

The software represents a less visible but potentially more significant innovation. These systems absorb battlefield experience in ways that can’t be replicated in peacetime training. They’ve adapted to Russian electronic warfare and evolved countermeasures to operate in the most contested electromagnetic spectrum on Earth.

The Supply Chain Dilemma

Beneath the successes lies a challenge: dependence on Chinese components. When Ukraine’s drone industry exploded in 2023, most components came from China. As the sector matured, manufacturers worked to localize production. Azhniuk notes that many drones now use 80-90% Ukrainian-made first-level components .

But second-level components, components used to make components, remain problematic. Thermal camera sensors and battery cells still flow from Chinese manufacturers. This creates both a strategic vulnerability and an intelligence leak .

“When we are localizing or not localizing component production, we are also sharing or not sharing the know-how that is specific to how our warfighters use these drones,” Azhniuk explains.

The scale of demand makes complete independence difficult. Ukraine plans to produce more than seven million drones in 2026 . A quadcopter requires four motors, meaning the industry needs 28 million motors annually — roughly 77,000 per day. Azhniuk’s company is now considering building a semiconductor fabrication plant in the United States to manufacture thermal camera sensors.

“We received significant interest from parties in the United States,” he points out. “It’s crucial for the defense of the free world to build this internal capability for the whole supply chain.”

The Political Calculation

The roadshow arrives amid delicate negotiations. President Trump previously announced a drone deal with Ukraine, but months passed without visible progress. Ambassador Stefanishyna acknowledges the arrangement hasn’t produced a formal memorandum but insists a real partnership has developed. Ukrainian companies have been selected for Army-led drone innovation programs, and delegations have conducted exchanges with the Pentagon.

The Iranian attacks changed the conversation. President Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine will deploy equipment and experts to Jordan at the American request, though operational details remain classified. This highlights Ukraine’s leverage: it possesses both the technology and trained personnel to operate these systems in combat.

This creates opportunity. Ukraine desperately needs PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems to defend against Russian ballistic missiles — the one threat its interceptor drones cannot address. Gulf states need interceptor drones to preserve their Patriot stocks. Zelenskyy has publicly floated exchanges .

“For the future, of course, we will consider the ways we could engage on a basis that would really not undermine our own efforts but also will enable the companies,” Stefanishyna observes. “Because you see here the representatives of the companies, these are private entities. These are not state-owned companies, so we’re just happy to share the platform with them.”

The private sector nature of these companies complicates matters. Ukraine banned weapons exports after Russia’s invasion in 2022. Any sales to foreign governments require explicit authorization and are likely to involve complex arrangements between military channels rather than direct commercial transactions .

Scaling Global Ambitions

Beyond immediate Middle East needs, Ukrainian companies harbor larger ambitions. Artem Moroz, Head of Investor Relations at Brave1, describes the roadshow as part of building Ukraine’s “Defense Tech Valley”— an ecosystem modeled on Silicon Valley. The Brave1 investment community now includes more than 400 investors, with nearly 200 million dollars invested.

The roadshow spans multiple American cities through mid-March, with demo days in Washington, New York, Austin, and San Francisco. Events have drawn interest from defense contractors, venture capital firms, technology companies, and congressional representatives. Ukraine is also establishing joint grant programs with Norway, France, and other NATO countries.

“You have Silicon Valley. We would like to have a Defense Tech Valley in Ukraine,” Zabolotna says.

It’s an audacious vision for a country still fighting for survival, yet grounded in demonstrated capability. Ukrainian companies have moved from concept to mass production in months. They’ve iterated designs through actual combat rather than theoretical exercises.

“We were under pressure. We were under threat,” Zabolotna continues. “And definitely, the Ukrainian ecosystem would like to create solutions that can protect us. The main idea is that many Ukrainian companies that are now in defense — previously, before the full-scale invasion — worked more like private entities, such as civil or dual-use, and nobody was eager to create a defense ecosystem in Ukraine. I think it’s pressure and our brave hearts that Ukrainians would like to protect our land and our citizens, whatever we should do.”

In essence, the wartime pressure transformed Ukraine’s civilian tech sector into a defense innovation powerhouse driven by existential necessity and national survival.

The Replication Challenge

Whether Ukraine’s model can be replicated or exported at scale remains uncertain. The companies acknowledge that hardware represents only part of the solution. Training pilots takes at least weeks. SkyFall, one of Ukraine’s largest UAV manufacturers with drones deployed in more than two million missions, runs its own academy. The company has developed the capability to remotely pilot drones, potentially allowing operations in the Gulf to be controlled from Ukraine.

The tactical knowledge poses an even greater challenge. Russian forces continuously adapt their Shahed deployment strategies, recently implementing swarm tactics with “mothership” drones managing dozens of smaller units. Only Ukrainian military units that have experienced these evolving tactics understand how to counter them. Orlov emphasizes that effective deployment requires “mutual cooperation between us as a private company and, for sure, the state which can supply this knowledge.”

The competitive landscape is also evolving. Other countries have begun developing low-cost interceptor programs. The Pentagon has established squadrons using drones reverse-engineered from captured Iranian Shaheds. But Ukraine maintains an advantage: its systems are already in mass production and combat-proven.

As the Washington roadshow continues, Ukrainian companies face questions about whether they can scale production to serve both domestic military needs and export markets. Orlov suggests his company could double its monthly production of 10,000 interceptors within weeks. But broader supply chain constraints make rapid global expansion challenging.

The Middle East crisis has created an unexpected opportunity for Ukraine to translate battlefield necessity into geopolitical leverage. Whether that translates into sustainable partnerships will depend on political will, export controls, and the evolving dynamics of conflicts in both Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

For now, the message from the Ukrainian delegation is straightforward: they’ve solved problems others are just beginning to understand.

“You’ll actually be surprised how many countries woke up already,” Shelmuk stresses, “and you’ll be even more surprised how many expressed interest.”

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