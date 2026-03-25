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From Kyiv’s Skies to the Persian Gulf: How Ukraine’s Drone Technology Is Reshaping Global Defense

Years of constant drone warfare have turned Ukraine into an unexpected hub for defense innovation, with companies now seeking partnerships across the West and the Middle East.

Ukrainian drone operators in Zaporizhzhia direction
EuropeUkraine

A soldier gets ready to launch a UAS A1-CM ''Furia'' used for reconnaissance and artillery fire correction in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine, on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform)NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

As Iranian-designed Shahed drones struck critical infrastructure across the Persian Gulf in early March, military planners in Washington confronted an uncomfortable reality. The weapons that have terrorized Ukrainian cities for four years were now exposing gaps in some of the world’s most advanced air defense networks. Gulf states burned through expensive Patriot interceptors at alarming rates, with each four-million-dollar missile destroying drones costing a fraction of that amount. The solution might come from an unlikely source: Ukrainian defense technology companies offering combat-proven systems forged in modern warfare.

The Brave1 Ukrainian Defense Tech USA Roadshow brought 17 companies to Washington recently, showcasing how rapidly the geopolitical landscape has shifted. These aren’t theoretical capabilities. They’re systems that have faced hundreds of Russian drones nightly for years, refined through trial and error on an active battlefield.

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