Exclusive Interview: Tracking China’s Global Power Projection

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, prompted a re-alignment of global alliances that led to the launch of competing power projections, many just in the last seven days. Topping the list, are China and the U.S.

“We want to avoid a conflict, yet everyone’s flexing some kind of military power,” said Cipher Brief Expert Kevin Donegan, former Commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet. “…you have western powers aligned with NATO, the U.S. and then Japan, Australia, and a few others. And then, you have the other side which is China, Russia, Iran, and potentially North Korea. And then, you have the unaligned, with India and the Middle East. Where are they going to fall?”