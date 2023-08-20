Exclusive Interview: Iran and the Ransom Conundrum

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Hostage negotiations are one of the most difficult political issues for a U.S. administration to deal with, particularly in light of a U.S. policy not to negotiate with terrorists or to pay ransom. So, when news broke that the Biden Administration has been quietly talking with Tehran to negotiate the release of five Americans in exchange for five jailed Iranians – and that the deal would include unfreezing funds worth close to $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue, political daggers were drawn.

The release of the hostages would obviously be good news for the hostages and their families, but the deal is drawing political criticism for the multi-billion-dollar financial relief it would bring Tehran, already under blistering U.S. sanctions primarily for its role in the killing of Americans overseas and the development of its nuclear program.