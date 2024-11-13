Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

Ex-US Commander: Future Global Policies ‘Being Written In Ukraine’

A former top NATO officer says the U.S. must regain its global credibility – beginning with helping Ukraine win

EXPERT INTERVIEW
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Posted: November 13th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — In the week since Donald Trump’s election victory, the world has been speculating and preparing – in some cases with high anxiety – for what may be in store over the next four years. As we have reported, an almost unprecedented array of global challenges will land in the president-elect’s inbox, from Russia’s war in Ukraine (and now North Korea’s involvement on the battlefield) to a multi-front war in the Middle East; a U.S.-China competition playing out in economic and geopolitical spheres; and a U.S. military and defense apparatus that is showing signs of strain.   

As part of our ongoing coverage of the aftermath of the election, The Cipher Brief turned to General Philip Breedlove, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, for his insights and thoughts about the coming years. Gen. Breedlove is focused intensely on the need to support Ukraine and the future of NATO – along with ways in which the U.S. military and defense industry can improve to meet the range of challenges.

