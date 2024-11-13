Ex-US Commander: Future Global Policies ‘Being Written In Ukraine’

EXPERT INTERVIEW — In the week since Donald Trump’s election victory, the world has been speculating and preparing – in some cases with high anxiety – for what may be in store over the next four years. As we have reported, an almost unprecedented array of global challenges will land in the president-elect’s inbox, from Russia’s war in Ukraine (and now North Korea’s involvement on the battlefield) to a multi-front war in the Middle East; a U.S.-China competition playing out in economic and geopolitical spheres; and a U.S. military and defense apparatus that is showing signs of strain.

As part of our ongoing coverage of the aftermath of the election, The Cipher Brief turned to General Philip Breedlove, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, for his insights and thoughts about the coming years. Gen. Breedlove is focused intensely on the need to support Ukraine and the future of NATO – along with ways in which the U.S. military and defense industry can improve to meet the range of challenges.