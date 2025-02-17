Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

February 17th, 2025 | 4:44 PM ET

Europe Faces the Reality of the Post-Munich World

European leaders waste no time in planning to boost security efforts as Ukraine deal takes shape

EXPERT INTERVIEWS
US Vice President JD Vance (2nd R), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (3rd R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (3rd L) meet on the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 14, 2025. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: February 17th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – European leaders held emergency talks in Paris on Monday, after the U.S. said Europe would have no place at this week’s negotiations with Russia, and a speech by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Forum caused confusion and panic over where the U.S. stands on issues that will impact the future of both Ukraine and Europe.   

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joined leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark and the European Union for emergency talks at the Elysee Palace about the Ukraine war and the future defense of the continent. This, as the U.S. and Russia prepare for talks in Saudi Arabia focused on ending the war in Ukraine, but with no invitations issued to Ukraine or other European nations. Those omissions have called into question whether future security guarantees for either Ukraine or Europe are a priority for the Trump Administration.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Europe ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close