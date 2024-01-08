Enabled by Iran: Houthis Push Forward with Attacks in the Red Sea

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Despite warnings from multiple countries, the Iranian-backed, Yemen-based Houthi militia are continuing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, adding a new complexity to tensions in the region and adding significant cost to the commercial shipping industry.
“The actions that we’ve seen from these Houthi forces are destabilizing,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters recently. “This is an international problem that requires international solutions.”
