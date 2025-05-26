Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

A Short Diary from Ukraine’s War: One American’s Story from Kyiv

A Short Diary from Ukraine’s War: One American’s Story from Kyiv
Brigadier General Kevin Ryan (U.S. Army, Ret.)EuropeUkraine

Emergency personal arrive after a Shahed drone attack on multi-story residential building that was damaged and set on fire on March 23, 2025. (Photo by Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)

Brigadier General Kevin Ryan (U.S. Army, Ret.)
By Brigadier General Kevin Ryan (U.S. Army, Ret.)
BG Kevin T. Ryan (U.S. Army retired)
Brigadier General Kevin Ryan (U.S. Army retired) is a visiting professor at Kyiv School of Economics and its Defense and Security Center. He is a specialist on the Russian military and security establishment and former US Defense Attache in Moscow.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — I arrived to Kyiv in January 2025, at a time when the war with Russia was almost three years old. My purpose was professional and deeply personal: to contribute what I could to Ukraine’s defense by introducing a course on national security strategy at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). I understood that I was not just arriving to teach a class. I was stepping into a nation’s moment of peril and possibility.

BG (ret.) Kevin Ryan in front of bombed building in Kyiv.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Report for Monday, June 2, 2025

8:03 America/EST Monday, June 2 [...] More
Open Source Reports
Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Russia has accompanied its war against Ukraine with an escalation of nuclear rhetoric reminiscent of that used during the Cold [...] More
RussiaEuropeNuclear

From Kabul to Kyiv: Lessons the U.S. Must Heed for Peace

OPINION — Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I’ve found the familiar rhetoric supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense against Russian [...] More
Matin BekAfghanistanAsia

Dead Drop: May 30

A GOLD MEDAL SPORT: Remember those senior members of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s staff who were summarily fired for – well, it was never [...] More

Open Source Report for Friday, May 25, 2025

8:27 America/EST Friday, May 30 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Rogg's History of Intelligence: Insightful, But Incomplete

BOOK REVIEW: The Spy and the State: The History of American IntelligenceBy Jeffrey P. Rogg / Oxford University PressReviewed by: Jason U. [...] More
The Spy and the State

Report for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

8:21 America/New_York Wednesday, May 28 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Airborne, All The Way

BOOK REVIEW: NOTHING BUT COURAGE The 82nd Airborne’s Daring D-Day Mission and Their Heroic Charge Across the La Fiere BridgeBy: James Donovan / [...] More
Nothing But Courage

The Latest

Ukraine is a Crucible of Innovation, Not a Perfect Blueprint

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE – Ukrainian technology expositions are abuzz with enterprise and excitement. I have watched unmanned systems glide through [...] More
Joey GagnardTech/CyberEuropeUkraine

A U.S. President Pursuing Peace

OPINION — It’s gratifying seeing President Donald Trump personally pursuing peace and reconciliation in a world ravaged by war and conflict. His [...] More
AsiaMiddle EastEuropeAmbassador Joseph DeTrani

Chinese Ghost Machines: The Hidden Risk in Australia's Energy Infrastructure

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The recent revelations from Reuters and other U.S. news outlets, detailing the discovery of "rogue" communication devices [...] More
ChinaLiesl JordanCipher Brief Expert ViewEspionage
watch now