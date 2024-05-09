National Security is Everyone's Business

Congress Probes Russia Link to “Havana Syndrome”

By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ REPORTING — Congress waded into an explosive debate Wednesday, in the wake of revelations that Russia may have been behind the so-called “Havana Syndrome” that has afflicted hundreds of American officials over the past decade, including diplomats, CIA officers, FBI agents, White House staff and family members. 

“Dating back to 2014, a number of U.S. diplomatic military and intelligence officials and their families have reported major medical symptoms that have affected their auditory and sensory motor skills,” said August Pfluger (R-TX), Chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence. “It’s paramount that we acknowledge the gravity of the situation.”

