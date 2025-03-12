China Charts Future – With Eye on Trump 2.0

EXPERT INTERVIEW – For the past week, China has been holding annual government meetings known as the “Two Sessions,” which bring more than 5,000 political figures to Beijing for conversations about an agenda for the nation’s economic and foreign policy future. China’s leaders spent much of the 2025 edition unveiling plans to reboot a stagnant economy and transform the country into a technological powerhouse.

The words “Donald Trump” did not appear in public pronouncements, but the Trump Administration’s threats against China and the tariffs it has imposed hung over the gathering. So did the possibility of deal-making, or at least some negotiating to put the U.S.-China relationship on better footing. As the Two Sessions were wrapping up, there were reports that China and the U.S. have discussed a possible “birthday summit” in June – the month when President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping both celebrate their birthdays. President Trump has signaled a willingness to meet the Chinese leader – and he took the unprecedented step of inviting him to his second inaugural (Xi declined the invitation).