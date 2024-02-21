Can Drones Help Ukraine Turn the Tide of War?

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – A weaponized drone sinks a Russian warship on the Black Sea. A series of drone attacks strike oil facilities inside Russia. And drone weapons worth roughly $5,000 burn down a warehouse in eastern Ukraine, destroying Russian tanks and other weapons worth millions of dollars.

Those are just three recent episodes in what has become a daily feature of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, and two years after the invasion, the drone war is one of the few theaters in which the Ukrainians have notched regular victories. The destruction of the Russian warehouse this week, in the eastern village of Staronlynivka, reportedly took out a pair of T-72 tanks and several other valuable armored vehicles. The strike in the Black Sea, meanwhile, marked the second time in less than a month that a Ukrainian drone attack destroyed a Russian warship.