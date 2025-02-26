Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

February 26th, 2025 | 8:57 AM ET

As U.S. Pivots to Russia, Ukraine Pitches ‘Armed Forces of Europe’

Is a new European force an answer to the Trump administration's shift?

EXPERT ANALYSIS
NATO military forces during static display after “Exercise Steadfast Dart 2025” at the Smardan Training Area, in Smardan, south-eastern Romania, on February 19, 2025. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: February 26th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — As the Trump administration moves sharply towards Russia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a plea to his allies in Europe: the continent, he says, needs an “armed forces of Europe.” 

It’s a bold idea, and it comes at an unprecedented moment for Ukraine and for the U.S.-Europe alliance. In the last two weeks, President Trump has branded Zelensky a “dictator” and blamed him for starting the war; senior U.S. officials have opened negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and said Europeans have no place at the table; and Vice President JD Vance has criticized European democracy. On Monday, the U.S. broke from its European allies and voted against a United Nations resolution that labeled Russia the aggressor in Ukraine. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Europe ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close