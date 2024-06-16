AI’s Future: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

As U.S. Military Draws Down in Africa, Fears of Terrorism Rise
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Last month, the U.S. and Niger announced that 1,000 American troops would withdraw from Niger “no later” than September 15, following […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Last month, the U.S. and Niger announced that 1,000 American troops would withdraw from Niger “no later” than September 15, following […] More
SUBCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The U.S. military transport jets arrive almost daily, 87 so far, landing at Haiti’s newly reopened Toussaint L’Ouverture Airport and bringing in […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS — It’s a tantalizing dream for diplomats and longtime observers of the Middle East: A grand bargain that would normalize relations between […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Saturday’s raid that freed four hostages brought Israel a rare moment to celebrate—for families that had lost faith that the captives would […] More
SUBSCRIBER+INTERVIEW — A new leader takes power in Taiwan, Taiwan and China hold competing military drills, the rhetoric from both sides grows increasingly strident, as […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The U.S. and its allies in the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing community – Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – warned Wednesday […] More
Search