The Trump AI Deals in the Gulf: Measuring the Value Against the Security Concerns

Experts see both upside and danger in the AI mega deals done during the president’s visit

Middle EastTech/Cyber

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MAY 15: U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a bilateral meeting at Qasr al Watan (Palace of the Nation) on May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

(

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

)
The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEWS – When the White House announced multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence deals with the UAE and Saudi Arabia earlier this month, there were several reactions: surprise at the sheer scale of the deals; positive responses from the American AI sector, noting the investment and compute power the U.S. stood to gain; and – on the negative side – security concerns over the sharing of so much AI data and technology in another part of the world, and specifically the risk that China might gain so-called “backdoor” access to advanced AI chips and data.

The issue has pit tech industry leaders against national security and China hawks in both parties, who worry about that “backdoor” leak from the Gulf states to China. In the longer term,another worry is that U.S. companies might build the data centers that power AI development in the Gulf rather than in the U.S.

watch now