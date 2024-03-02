National Security is Everyone's Business

March 2nd, 2024 | 3:45 PM

After Saying “Never Again,” Will the World Respond to Genocide in Darfur?

Posted: March 2nd, 2024

By Hollie McKay

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTINGAfraid to show his face and wedged into an overstuffed refugee camp on Sudan’s border with Chad, a middle-aged man named Ridwan recalled the night last November when militant forces – known interchangeably as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) or the Janjaweed – stormed his village, destroying his home, his car and all his other possessions. Ridwan watched as entire neighborhoods burned, and terrified civilians were slain in the streets before he paid a bribe to flee his homeland of Darfur, in western Sudan, to neighboring Chad.

“This is a purely racial war,” Ridwan told The Cipher Brief. “This is purely based on ethnic identity, on taking our land.”

