A Thousand Kenyan Police are Headed to Haiti Where “Gangs Rule”

After a long wait and amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation, Haiti may soon be getting an international security force. Officials in Kenya, which is supplying 1,000 police officers for the mission, have pledged to go forward despite a series of challenges from the Kenyan legal system.

The Haiti mission is aimed at stemming a staggering level of gang violence in the western hemisphere’s poorest nation. It’s a deployment both desperately needed and deeply controversial – inside Haiti and beyond – and last week, Kenya’s President William Ruto said the police officers are traveling to Haiti, on what he has called “a mission for humanity.”