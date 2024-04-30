A Russia-China Show of Force in the Arctic

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As Russia and China put on a show of force in the Arctic, security officials are voicing concerns over NATO’s readiness to counter the threat.

“While still less than during the Cold War, increased Russian military activity and modernized capabilities in the Arctic have shifted the balance of power,” Walter Berbrick, a military analyst and former Senior Arctic Policy Adviser to the Secretary of the Navy, told The Cipher Brief. “Unlike during the Cold War, however, Russia is a different and increasingly more unpredictable actor now.”