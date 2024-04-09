A Former Senior CIA Officer’s Notebook on Ukraine

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — During the first week of April, The Cipher Brief traveled with a delegation of national security and military experts led by former CIA Director General David Petraeus (Ret.) to Ukraine.

While there, we met with a number of current and former senior officials in the Government of Ukraine (GoU), including; the National Security Advisor of Ukraine, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), the head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Service (HUR), the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, the leadership team of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), deputies of the Ukrainian Parliament, including the heads of the Foreign Relations Committee, Anti-Corruption Committee, Ukrainian military commanders, the Speaker of Parliament, and, head of the Economics Committee.