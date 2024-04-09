National Security is Everyone's Business

April 10th, 2024 | 11:37 AM ET

A Former Senior CIA Officer’s Notebook on Ukraine

Posted: April 9th, 2024

By Glenn Corn

Glenn Corn is a former Senior Executive in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who worked for 34 years in the U.S. Intelligence, Defense, and Foreign Affairs communities.  He spent over 17 years serving overseas and served as the U.S. President’s Senior Representative on Intelligence and Security issues.  He is an Adjunct Professor at the Institute of World Politics.

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — During the first week of April, The Cipher Brief traveled with a delegation of national security and military experts led by former CIA Director General David Petraeus (Ret.) to Ukraine.

While there, we met with a number of current and former senior officials in the Government of Ukraine (GoU), including; the National Security Advisor of Ukraine, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), the head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Service (HUR), the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, the leadership team of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), deputies of the Ukrainian Parliament, including the heads of the Foreign Relations Committee, Anti-Corruption Committee, Ukrainian military commanders, the Speaker of Parliament, and, head of the Economics Committee.

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Reporting Russia UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close