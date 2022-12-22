A Coming Year of Change in the Middle East

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE – Change is a constant in the Middle East as the past several months have demonstrated with focused attention on protests in Iran, potential changes in the Saudi Arabia – China relationship and dealing with climate change, which has rocked the region in substantive ways.

More than 500 people have been killed in Iran since protests erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody on a charge of violating the country’s mandatory hijab law, when she died. Her death sent outraged Iranians to the streets calling for change, in protests that have been met with force from the regime. At least two protesters have been executed and dozens more have been sent to prison. Yet protests continue.