National Security is Everyone's Business

June 1, 2023 | 5:15 AM ET

A Closer Look At Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — A controversial provision of a U.S. surveillance authority proved “vital” for America’s intelligence community in uncovering a web of fraudulent North Korean activity, which had been generating revenue for its nuclear program, a top State Department official said this week.   

“[Section] 702 has been vital to countering these and other national security threats,” said Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Brett M. Holmgren at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on Tuesday. “Having said all that, we appreciate the power and potential for abuse of 702 authorities without proper safeguards and controls.”

