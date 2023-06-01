How Safe Would We Be Without Section 702?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — A provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that has generated controversy around fears of the potential for abuse has proven to be crucial for America’s intelligence community in uncovering a web of fraudulent North Korean activity, which had been generating revenue for its nuclear program, according to a top State Department official.

“[Section] 702 has been vital to countering these and other national security threats,” said Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Brett M. Holmgren at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on Tuesday. “Having said all that, we appreciate the power and potential for abuse of 702 authorities without proper safeguards and controls.”