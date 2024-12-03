Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

December 4th, 2024 | 12:04 AM ET

5 Hours That Shook South Korea – and What Comes Next

The President’s martial law declaration sparked middle-of-the-night protests and a dramatic reversal

EXPERT INTERVIEW
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea (Photo by South Korean Presidential Office via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: December 3rd, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — It was a shock that few saw coming – and which brought memories of South Korea’s days as a military dictatorship, a generation ago: President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, in an announcement that stunned the nation, sparking outrage from politicians, large-scale protests, and a National Assembly vote to overturn the measure. 

Before dawn Wednesday, roughly five hours after his declaration, President Yoon had backed down.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Asia ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close