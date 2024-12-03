5 Hours That Shook South Korea – and What Comes Next

EXPERT INTERVIEW — It was a shock that few saw coming – and which brought memories of South Korea’s days as a military dictatorship, a generation ago: President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, in an announcement that stunned the nation, sparking outrage from politicians, large-scale protests, and a National Assembly vote to overturn the measure.

Before dawn Wednesday, roughly five hours after his declaration, President Yoon had backed down.