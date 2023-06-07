With China’s Help, Mexico Is On The Verge of Becoming a ‘Narco State’

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Deep inside a ravine on the outskirts of a western Mexican city overseen by among the world’s most powerful drug cartels, 45 bags of human remains were uncovered this past week — the latest grisly event to plague America’s southern neighbor.
Such incidents in Mexico are not especially unique. But the spate of violence may have recently reached a breaking point, with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador calling for a peace agreement between his country’s largest cartels.
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.