With China’s Help, Mexico Is On The Verge of Becoming a ‘Narco State’

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Deep inside a ravine on the outskirts of a western Mexican city overseen by among the world’s most powerful drug cartels, 45 bags of human remains were uncovered this past week — the latest grisly event to plague America’s southern neighbor.

Such incidents in Mexico are not especially unique. But the spate of violence may have recently reached a breaking point, with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador calling for a peace agreement between his country’s largest cartels.