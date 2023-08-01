What’s at Stake in Biden’s Push toward Saudi-Israeli Normalization?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — The Biden administration is reportedly taking serious steps to push forward with efforts to negotiate a deal that would see official diplomatic relations for the first time between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

News of a potential deal comes at a time of rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics in the middle east, including moves by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to officially recognize Israel in 2020, China’s assertiveness to expand its presence in the region and the reemergence of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad into the official circles of the Arab league.