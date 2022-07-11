What the East-West Rift Over Ukraine Really Means

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article

Rob Dannenberg served as chief of operations for the Counterterrorism Center, chief of the Central Eurasia Division and chief of the CIA’s Information Operations Center before retiring from the Agency. He served as managing director and head of the Office of Global Security for Goldman Sachs, and director of International Security Affairs at BP and is now an independent consultant and speaker on geopolitical and security risk.

“Despite Russia’s difficulties, Putin believes he is on an historic – if not religious – mission and he is not about to quit. Whatever false optimism may have existed about the Russian President taking an ‘off ramp’, or passing away due to his many reported maladies, should now be dispelled. Putin is in it for the long haul.” – Robert Dannenberg, Former Chief Central Eurasia Division, CIA

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” – Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62 No.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national-security focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Level I Member .