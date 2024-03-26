What is Putin’s Role in the Terrorist Attack in Russia?

OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — On the night of March 22, four masked individuals armed with automatic weapons entered the Crocus City Hall in the Russian capital of Moscow and opened fire a crowd of individuals, killing over a 133, wounding many more and sending hundreds of people fleeing from the scene of this terrorist attack.

After the incident, the terrorists reportedly fled the scene in a white Renault sedan and were suspected of fleeing into a wooded area on the outskirts of Moscow. By March 23, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that Russian authorities had detained 15 individuals suspected of being involved in the attack, including the four gunmen. Not surprisingly, the FSB also claimed that the suspects were apprehended as they were attempting to flee Russia in the direction of Ukraine, where they expected to be met by facilitators – a subtle way of implying that the Ukrainian Government was linked to the attack.