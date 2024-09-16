Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 17th, 2024 | 7:12 PM ET

Ukraine Conference Urges World to Catch Up to ‘Frontline Time’

Ukrainian and global leaders said the West must act with the urgency of soldiers on the frontlines

DEEP DIVE
Ukrainian servicemen operate a Soviet-made T-72 tank in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: September 16th, 2024

By Brian Bonner

Brian Bonner led the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's English-language newspaper, from 2008-2021, but spent most of his career as a journalist covering international, national and local news for the St. Paul Pioneer Press in Minnesota from 1983-2007. Now, besides working for The Cipher Brief, he hosts a weekly English-language podcast on Hromadske (Public) Radio in Kyiv.

EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s become the premier conference on the war in Ukraine, and this year it had the feel of a political or even religious rally – as participants cheered the war’s heroes, and chastised nations for not doing enough to ensure a Ukrainian victory over Russia.  

Ukrainian soldiers and commanders, international bankers, and top U.S. and European officials were among the speakers at the 20th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference, which was staged over the past several days by the Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Europe Reporting UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close