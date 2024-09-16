Ukraine Conference Urges World to Catch Up to ‘Frontline Time’

EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s become the premier conference on the war in Ukraine, and this year it had the feel of a political or even religious rally – as participants cheered the war’s heroes, and chastised nations for not doing enough to ensure a Ukrainian victory over Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers and commanders, international bankers, and top U.S. and European officials were among the speakers at the 20th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference, which was staged over the past several days by the Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk.