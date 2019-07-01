Twitter Diplomacy and North Korea

The significant weekend visit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un started with a Tweet last Thursday as President Trump was getting ready to depart the G20 conference in Osaka, Japan.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon.) While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

The impromptu meeting served as the first time a sitting U.S. President has crossed the DMZ and stepped foot into North Korea. Now experts are asking whether it was a fantastic weekend photo op, or whether the meeting may in fact lead to the re-establishment of serious talks, as the President said it would.

The Cipher Brief tapped expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, who formerly served as Special envoy for Six Party Talks with North Korea and as the U.S. Special Representative to the Korea Energy Development Organization for his take on the meaning of the President’s weekend visit.

