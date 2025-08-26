Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NatSecEdge
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Rearming a Fractured Ally: Should the U.S. Let Turkey Back Into the F-35 Program?

Experts note both risks and upsides

Rearming a Fractured Ally: Should the U.S. Let Turkey Back Into the F-35 Program?
Europemilitary

The F35B Demo Team performs at EAA AirVenture 2025 at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh, WI, on July 22, 2025.

(

Photo by Austin DeSisto via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is signaling fresh optimism that his country could once again acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets—an unexpected twist in a long-running defense dispute that once fractured NATO unity.

After meeting with former President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in The Hague earlier this summer, Erdogan told reporters that “technical-level talks” between Turkish and U.S. officials were already underway.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Watch Now

Related Articles

Where Senate Appropriators are Steering Defense Dollars

Walter Pincus

Where Senate Appropriators are Steering Defense Dollars

OPINION — “The {Senate Appropriations] Committee recommends increases for [fiscal 2026 Defense Department (DoD)] programs and initiatives that are [...] More

Walter PincusFine Printmilitary

A New Model for Defense in Greece

Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

A New Model for Defense in Greece

OPINION — In a world where global power is no longer solely fought over through use of military might but won through wit, diplomacy, and innovation, [...] More

EuropeAlternative PerspectivesEmmanouil M. Karatarakis

China and Russia: True Partnership or an Alliance on Borrowed Time?

Susan Miller

China and Russia: True Partnership or an Alliance on Borrowed Time?

Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

China and Russia: True Partnership or an Alliance on Borrowed Time?

OPINION — Russia was once a proud supplier of weapons to a growing China. However, over the past few years that paradigm has shifted and that [...] More

RussiaChinaEuropeAlternative PerspectivesAsiaEmmanouil M. Karatarakis

Expert Q&A: Putin Overplayed His Hand with Trump on Ukraine

Ralph Goff

Expert Q&A: Putin Overplayed His Hand with Trump on Ukraine

EXPERT Q&A — President Donald Trump has offered a strong hand of support to Ukraine in recent days, pledging new weapons and threatening Russia with [...] More

Ralph GoffEurope

How the Danes See NATO, Trump and Ukraine

Walter Pincus

How the Danes See NATO, Trump and Ukraine

OPINION — “The most important part right now is that Europe would be able to buy military equipment here in the U.S. so we can donate these military [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print
Battered but Not Broken: Why NATO Still Fears a Weakened Russia

Battered but Not Broken: Why NATO Still Fears a Weakened Russia

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – President Donald Trump announced new arms shipments for Ukraine on Monday and threatened Russia with “very severe tariffs” [...] More

RussiaEurope

The Latest

Spy Versus Spy: Iran’s Playbook for Espionage in Israel

Matthew Levitt

Spy Versus Spy: Iran’s Playbook for Espionage in Israel

OPINION — Israel’s intelligence penetration of Iran played out in dramatic form over the course of the 12-day war this summer, but Iran is running an [...] More

IranIntelligenceMiddle EastAlternative Perspectives

Lies, Flattery, and Land-Grabs: Putin’s Tactics in Ukraine

Walter Pincus

Lies, Flattery, and Land-Grabs: Putin’s Tactics in Ukraine

OPINION — “The reason why I still remain pessimistic is that everything that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin says is he still wants those four [...] More

UkraineWalter PincusFine PrintEurope

It’s Time to "Fight Like Hell" for Ukraine, Not Capitulate

Rodney Snyder

It’s Time to "Fight Like Hell" for Ukraine, Not Capitulate

OPINION — By now, much of the world has increasingly started to truly understand just how far Russia’s Vladimir Putin is from Ukraine and the West [...] More

UkraineEuropeAlternative Perspectives
Dead Drop
NatSecEdge