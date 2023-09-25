The Return of ‘Iron Felix’ and the Future of Russia’s Leadership

After originally being removed in 1997, a replica statue of “Iron Felix” Dzerzhinsky, has now been placed outside the headquarters of Russia’s foreign spy service.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The recent dedication of a copy of a statue of the founder of the Soviet state security services, Feliks Edmundovich Dzerzhinsky that was originally erected in front of the Lubyanka HQs of the KGB in 1958, now stands over the Yasenovo HQs compound of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) as the latest chapter in a lengthy and ongoing rehabilitation of the man known as “Iron Feliks”.