Sign up to our free email newsletter »

National Security is Everyone's Business

September 26, 2023 | 2:03 PM ET

The Return of ‘Iron Felix’ and the Future of Russia’s Leadership

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article
Already a member? Log In
September 25th, 2023 by Mark Kelton

Mark Kelton retired from CIA as a senior executive with 34 years of experience in intelligence operations including serving as CIA’s Deputy Director for Counterintelligence.  He is currently a partner at the FiveEyes Group and is Board Chair of Spookstock, a charity that benefits the CIA Memorial Foundation, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Defense Intelligence Memorial Foundation.

View all articles by Mark Kelton

After originally being removed in 1997, a replica statue of “Iron Felix” Dzerzhinsky, has now been placed outside the headquarters of Russia’s foreign spy service.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The recent dedication of a copy of a statue of the founder of the Soviet state security services, Feliks Edmundovich Dzerzhinsky that was originally erected in front of the Lubyanka HQs of the KGB in 1958, now stands over the Yasenovo HQs compound of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) as the latest chapter in a lengthy and ongoing rehabilitation of the man known as “Iron Feliks”.

The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.

Continue Reading

Get access to all our briefs

Sign up Today

Already a member? Log In

Categorized as:RussiaTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close