The Great Tech Race of our Time

The battle for semiconductors, a core ingredient of both basic and advanced technologies – such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) – has long been thought of as the purview of the private sector. Not anymore.

Supply chain weakness exposed by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and concerns over Chinese aggression toward Taiwan – where the island’s Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produces more than 90% of the world’s highest performing microchips – have enticed a handful of countries to invest big in their own homegrown semiconductor facilities.