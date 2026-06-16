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The AI Race Won't Be Won by the Best Model—But by the Fastest Military

Washington has identified artificial intelligence as a defining national security challenge. But as China rapidly integrates AI into military operations and state strategy, experts warn America's greatest vulnerability may be its inability to move with the same urgency.

Anthropic AI - Pentagon - Defense Technology - Photo Illustration
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The Anthropic logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on March 31, 2026. A U.S. judge temporarily blocks the Pentagon from blacklisting the AI firm following a dispute over its refusal to allow its technology to be used for surveillance and autonomous weapons.

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Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

The United States Intelligence Community does not ordinarily deal in hyperbole. When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released its annual threat assessment on March 18, artificial intelligence featured prominently among a complex array of challenges — elevated, alongside quantum computing, to what the IC now treats as a central driver of power and strategic risk.

The document concluded that Beijing “is the most capable competitor in this field” and aims to displace the United States as the global AI leader by 2030, warning that AI has already been used in recent conflicts to influence targeting and streamline decision-making.

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