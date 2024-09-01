Taliban 3.0: The Terrorism Threat and a Humanitarian Nightmare

Is the Defense Department Ready for an Age of Disruption?
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Does the United States military have an innovation problem? For all its smart leaders and money and obvious edge in many areas, […] More
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Does the United States military have an innovation problem? For all its smart leaders and money and obvious edge in many areas, […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Russia boasts the world’s largest land mass, one of the world’s largest standing armies, and a weapon that it has used to great […] More
EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The column of Malian government soldiers and Russian mercenaries from the former Wagner Group was advancing through a shallow valley in the […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — As U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan heads to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart this week, he carries with him a […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS— In the last-gasp negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire underway in Cairo, the negotiating teams reflect the high stakes of the moment. CIA Director […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – In the tumultuous and often unpredictable 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, this much is clear: the next occupant of the White House […] More
Search