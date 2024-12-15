Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

December 15th, 2024 | 1:01 PM ET

Syria, One Week Later: Reflections on a Revolution

Cipher Brief experts look at the opportunities, dangers, and ripple effects of the fall of the Assad regime

EXPERT ANALYSIS
People react to the fall of Syrian regime in Umayyad Square on December 8, 2024 in Damascus, Syria. (Photo by Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: December 15th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — In the week since Syrian rebels captured the capital, Damascus, ending the half-century rule of the Assad family in stunningly rapid fashion, there has been a mix of post-rebellion chaos and signs of an orderly transition.

On the one hand, leaders of the rebellion have met with former government officials and chosen a transitional leader. They have tried to ensure that basic services, in particular banking and local police, are continued. Some of the most notorious prisons where the former regime kept its political enemies have been emptied, and Syrians across the country and around the world have rejoiced over a revolution that one month ago would have seemed unthinkable.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Middle East ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close