Russian Mutiny Ushers In Morale Boost for Kyiv, as Ukrainian Forces Make “Steady Progress”

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — On the outskirts of the battle-worn eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where Russia’s most effective mercenary force once tallied Moscow’s most significant territorial gains in nearly a year, Ukrainian forces say they are now looking to capitalize on the resulting turmoil of a Russian revolt that ended over the weekend almost as surprisingly as it started.
“A bit of an advance has started from the Ukrainian side,” a Ukrainian artillerist told The Cipher Brief, who declined to be named out of security concerns. “We are all moving forward, bearing down on the enemy.”
