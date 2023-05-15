Putin’s Days May Be Numbered, but China’s the Bigger Threat, says Ex-CIA Chief 

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Someone other than Vladimir Putin will likely be running Russia in as little as three years, says former CIA Director and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, but the bigger concern, even for Europe, may lay further to the east.
Panetta made the comments during last week’s Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security in Washington D.C. and on the eve of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
