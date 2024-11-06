Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

November 6th, 2024 | 3:42 AM ET

On Election Day, Bomb Threats and Fake Videos Tied To Russia

The FBI said five US battleground states were targeted by bomb threats tied to Russia.

DEEP DIVE
Vehicles pass by the sign for the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center on November 4, 2024, in Union City, Georgia. Bomb threats tied to Russia disrupted voting in the county on Election Day. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: November 6th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE — Throughout Election Day and a long election night, one major story had nothing to do with the results at the ballot box. 

In at least five battleground states Tuesday, polling places were targeted by bomb threats, “many of which appear to originate from Russian e-mail domains,” according to the FBI. While the bureau found no evidence of actual bombs, there were dozens of threats, many of which led to evacuations and delays or disruptions in the voting. Taken together, the hoaxes represented a stunning moment for a U.S. election: bomb threats traced to another country, aimed at disrupting the American electoral process. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Reporting Russia US politicsTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close