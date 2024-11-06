On Election Day, Bomb Threats and Fake Videos Tied To Russia

DEEP DIVE — Throughout Election Day and a long election night, one major story had nothing to do with the results at the ballot box.

In at least five battleground states Tuesday, polling places were targeted by bomb threats, “many of which appear to originate from Russian e-mail domains,” according to the FBI. While the bureau found no evidence of actual bombs, there were dozens of threats, many of which led to evacuations and delays or disruptions in the voting. Taken together, the hoaxes represented a stunning moment for a U.S. election: bomb threats traced to another country, aimed at disrupting the American electoral process.