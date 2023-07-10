NATO’s Road to Vilnius Has Been a Tough One: Here’s What to Know as Members Meet

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Members of the world’s largest and most powerful security alliance descended on Vilnius, Lithuania over the weekend in what is considered a critical moment for the group and its revived importance in both Europe and Asia.

Over two days of official meetings, leaders of the 31 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations are expected to discuss a series of issues, including those focused on Ukraine’s counteroffensive and its potential membership, the aftermath of an aborted mutiny in Russia, Turkey’s hesitancy to approve Sweden into the club, an array of mounting cyber threats, as well as China’s expanding influence, among other topics.