CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — NATO may eventually need a new name, or at least more of a polar focus, the Chief of U.S. Naval Operations suggested Wednesday.

“As we talk about [the North Atlantic Treaty Organization], we usually frame it thinking about the transatlantic relationship,” Admiral Michael Gilday told a Brookings Institution crowd in Washington, D.C. “Over time, we’ll begin to talk more and more about the transpolar nature and interest involved there.”