CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – In late 2021, NATO Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security David Cattler traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, just around the time Russian President Vladimir Putin began amassing troops along the eastern border of Europe’s second-largest nation. The following year, with Putin’s war fully underway in Ukraine, Cattler traveled there again.
“I have visited Ukraine at least once-a-year, every year I’ve been in this role,” he told reporters on Tuesday, during the first of a two-day NATO summit that has largely been focused on expanding the alliance, increasing military spending, and sorting a path forward for Ukraine.
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.