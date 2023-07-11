NATO Intel Chief Warns Russia: Ukraine ‘belongs in the NATO family’

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – In late 2021, NATO Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security David Cattler traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, just around the time Russian President Vladimir Putin began amassing troops along the eastern border of Europe’s second-largest nation. The following year, with Putin’s war fully underway in Ukraine, Cattler traveled there again.

“I have visited Ukraine at least once-a-year, every year I’ve been in this role,” he told reporters on Tuesday, during the first of a two-day NATO summit that has largely been focused on expanding the alliance, increasing military spending, and sorting a path forward for Ukraine.