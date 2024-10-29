Israel’s New Military and Security Strategy: Could it Work?

EXPERT INTERVIEW — The Israel-Iran conflict has intensified in unprecedented ways over the past year, since Hamas — one of Iran’s anti-Israel proxy militias — breached Israel’s southern border and massacred 1,200 people. The tensions have culminated in a series of aerial attacks (also unprecedented) by each country’s military against the other, the most recent being an Israeli assault early Saturday that reportedly killed five members of Iran’s military but no civilians, while doing deep damage to military targets.

Until this year, Israel’s attacks against Iran had been limited to clandestine operations against militant leaders, scientists working in Iran’s nuclear program, and others. For its part, Iran had never attacked Israel directly, choosing instead to use Hamas, Hezbollah and its other client militias to fire at Israel from their respective bases in Gaza and Lebanon.