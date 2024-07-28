 Is War Over Taiwan Inevitable?

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – Can war be avoided over Taiwan? It’s a question complicated by the opaque nature of decision-making in China, the global economic importance of Taiwan, and political uncertainty in the U.S., among other issues. It may also be the most important geostrategic question of our time. The Cipher Brief tapped a pair of experts with deep experience on the issue to assess the likelihood of conflict – and what might be done to avoid it.

THE CONTEXT