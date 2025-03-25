Intel Chiefs Detail Top Threats – and Get a Grilling Over Signal Leak

SPECIAL REPORT – The U.S. Intelligence Community’s (IC) annual assessment of threats facing the U.S. puts narcotics trafficking at the top of the list – ahead of menaces involving China, Iran, Russia, Islamic terrorism and cyberattacks. It also paints a portrait of Russia that’s much darker than the image promoted by President Trump and his negotiators.

Leaders of the IC presented the Trump Administration’s first Annual Threat Assessment to Congress Tuesday, in a Senate hearing that was repeatedly diverted by the firestorm over the sharing of U.S. war plans with a journalist.